Friday, February 27, 2026
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA vendor weighs fresh strawberries for customers at his handcart during the...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A vendor weighs fresh strawberries for customers at his handcart during the holy month of Ramazan on roadside .

APP18-270226 LAHORE: February 27 – A vendor weighs fresh strawberries for customers at his handcart during the holy month of Ramazan on roadside . APP/AHF/MAF/FHA/SSH
44
A vendor weighs fresh strawberries for customers at his handcart during the holy month of Ramazan on roadside .
APP18-270226
LAHORE: February 27 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan