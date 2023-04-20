PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A vendor wearing bangles to a girl at Resham Gali in preparation of Eid-ul-Fitr festival Thu, 20 Apr 2023, 7:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP59-200423 LARKANA: April 20 – A vendor wearing bangles to a girl at Resham Gali in preparation of Eid-ul-Fitr festival. APP/NAS/ABB APP59-200423 LARKANA: APP58-200423 LARKANA: April 20 – A vendor displaying colourful bangles to attract the customers at Resham Gali in preparation of Eid-ul-Fitr festival. APP/NAS/ABB