A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath
APP15-240321 MULTAN: March 24 - A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP15-240321

ALSO READ  Shopkeepers arranging and displaying umbrellas to attract the customers in a local market

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR