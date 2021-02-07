Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-070221 ISLAMABAD: February 07 - A vendor waiting for customers to sell roasted sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying seasonal fruit to attract the customers at roadside in Provincial Capital A worker busy in preparing fiberglass slide in a local park in Federal Capital A vendor arranging and displaying fish to attract the customers at his roadside setup in Federal Capital