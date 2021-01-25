Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor waiting for customers displaying eggs at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor waiting for customers displaying eggs at his roadside setup Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 4:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-250121 ISLAMABAD: January 25 - A vendor waiting for customers displaying eggs at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Vendors displays seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers at their hand carts RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendors displays seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers at their hand carts RAWALPINDI: January 24 A large number of fruit vendors displaying fruits on Imam Bara Road to attract the customers Vendor roasting corn cobs to attract the customers at his roadside setup near IJP Road