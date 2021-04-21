Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying and selling Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 7:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-210421 LARKANA: April 21 A vendor unloading watermelons from delivery truck at his setup for displaying and selling. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Vendors displaying watermelons to attract customers at their roadside setup in Ghouri Town RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendors displaying watermelons to attract customers at Baba Moj Darya Road An elderly female vendor displaying tasbeehs to attract the customers at Jinnah Road Vendors displaying watermelons to attract customers at their roadside setup in Ghouri Town