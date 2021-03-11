Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor sitting under the cover umbrella to protect from rainPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor sitting under the cover umbrella to protect from rain Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 7:32 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-110321 ISLAMABAD: March 11 A vendor sitting under the cover umbrella to protect from rain. APP photo by Irfan MahmoodAPP51-110321ALSO READ Students on their way during rainRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of thunder over the skies of the city during rainStudents on their way during rainA motorcyclist on the way while cover him with plastic sheet to protect from rain that experienced the Twin Cities