A vendor showering water on displayed kiwi fruit and coconuts to attract the customer at Jinnah Park
APP26-110221 PESHAWAR: February 11  A vendor showering water on displayed kiwi fruit and coconuts to attract the customer at Jinnah Park. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP26-110221

ALSO READ  A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR