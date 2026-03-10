A vendor sells colorful balloons at Resham Gali while striving to support his family.

Next Post MULTAN: March 10 – Muslims carrying their luggage arrive at shrines masjid of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya to observe Itikaf, a spiritual practice performed during the last ten days of the holy month of Ramazan, in which believers seclude themselves in the mosque for continuous prayers and devotion, seeking the blessings of Almighty Allah in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).