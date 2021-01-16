Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital Sat, 16 Jan 2021, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-160121 ISLAMABAD: January 16 - A vendor selling traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP02-160121 ALSO READ A vendor selling dry fruits at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor selling dry fruits at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital A vendor preparing traditional sweet (jalabi) at his shop in a local market of Federal Capital An attractive view of sunset over the skies of Federal Capital