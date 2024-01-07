A vendor selling Sweet potatoes at his roadside setup in the city

- Essence of Deen lies in the love of Holy Prophet (PBUH)
- GB’s stunning beauty to be unveiled at 7 day winter sports festival
- Fog reigns most district of KP, people facing hardship
- Brides and grooms sit together during a mass marriage ceremony held in Railway ground, a total of 122 couples from the Hindu community across Pakistan took their wedding vows during the mass wedding ceremony organized by the Pakistan Hindu Council
- An attractive and eye catching view of thick clouds hovering over the sky of the city
Pakistan's National News Agency