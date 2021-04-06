Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling rat pills, showers, face masks and other items at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling rat pills, showers, face masks and other items at Lehai Bazaar Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 10:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-060421 SIALKOT: April 06 - A vendor selling rat pills, showers, face masks and other items at Lehai Bazaar. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt ALSO READ A woman customer busy in purchasing face masks from a vendor at Iqbal Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A woman customer busy in purchasing face masks from a vendor at Iqbal Road A street female vendor with child on the way while displaying face-masks to attract the customers An elderly person waiting for customer to sell face masks in front of local park