Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor selling face mask for livelihood at Pakistan Chowk PhotosFeature Photos A vendor selling face mask for livelihood at Pakistan Chowk Sun, 2 May 2021, 10:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-020521 LARKANA: May 02 A vendor selling face mask for livelihood at Pakistan Chowk. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ While the world celebrating the international Labourer' Day, a Labour making mud for his livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR While the world celebrating the international Labourer’ Day, a Labour making mud for his livelihood Workers busy in at a brick kiln for livelihood while the world marks International Labor Day on Saturday A worker wearing face mask frying traditional food items during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak