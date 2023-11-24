- Martyred police constable laid to rest with official protocol
- A family wearing mask while traveling on a motorcycle to avoid the smog in the provincial capital
- Ambassador of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, addressing during the Signing Ceremony of Agreement Cooperation Protocol between Yunus Emre Institute & Ghazali Education Foundation at AIOU
- A vendor selling charcoal-roasted sweet potatoes to attract customers at his roadside setup
- A vendor displaying the flowers and money garlands for wedding and other functions to attract the customers at his roadside setup
Pakistan's National News Agency