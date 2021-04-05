Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor pushing handcart loaded with pieces of sugarcane (gandari) for selling... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor pushing handcart loaded with pieces of sugarcane (gandari) for selling at Khannapul Mon, 5 Apr 2021, 4:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-050421 ISLAMABAD: April 05 A vendor pushing handcart loaded with pieces of sugarcane (gandari) for selling at Khannapul. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk A vendor arranging and displaying strawberry on his handcart to attract the customers in Federal Capital an elderly laborer pulling handcart loaded with goods at Ferozepur Road