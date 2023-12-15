A vendor preparing warm traditional soup for a customer along a street during winter season in the Provincial Capital

A vendor preparing warm traditional soup for a customer along a street during winter season in the Provincial Capital
APP46-151223 PESHAWAR: December 15 – A vendor preparing warm traditional soup for a customer along a street during winter season in the Provincial Capital. APP/SYR/ABB/ZID
A vendor preparing warm traditional soup for a customer along a street during winter season in the Provincial Capital
APP46-151223
PESHAWAR: December 15 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services