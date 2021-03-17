Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor knitting and displaying the swinging chairs to attract the customers...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor knitting and displaying the swinging chairs to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 6:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP56-170321 FAISALAAD: March 17 - A vendor knitting and displaying the swinging chairs to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Muhammad WaseemAPP56-170321ALSO READ A vendor displaying traditional summer drink to attract the customers at a roadsideRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA preparing and displaying bread trays to attract the customers outside his shopA vendor displaying traditional summer drink to attract the customers at a roadsideA vendor loading flowers on motorcycle rickshaw at IJP Road to deliver in a local market