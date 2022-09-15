A vendor is packing dried fruit for selling on his handcart as the demand increase in winter season, but its prices are higher even out of reach for middle class and poor people

A vendor is packing dried fruit for selling on his handcart as the demand increase in winter season, but its prices are higher even out of reach for middle class and poor people
APP71-150922 SIALKOT: September 15 – A vendor is packing dried fruit for selling on his handcart as the demand increase in winter season, but its prices are higher even out of reach for middle class and poor people. APP
A vendor is packing dried fruit for selling on his handcart as the demand increase in winter season, but its prices are higher even out of reach for middle class and poor people
APP71-150922 SIALKOT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR