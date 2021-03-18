Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor installing straw in the coconut for customers at his roadside...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor installing straw in the coconut for customers at his roadside setup Thu, 18 Mar 2021, 9:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-180321 SIALKOT: March 18 - A vendor installing straw in the coconut for customers at his roadside setup. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir ButtALSO READ A vendor displaying hand garlands to attract the customers at Bani ChowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying hand garlands to attract the customers at Bani ChowkA woman vendor along with her child waiting for customers to sell oranges under the underpass at Blue AreaA female vendor displaying edible items to attract the customers at her roadside setup