A vendor frying traditional food stuff (Pakorey) outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan

Sat, 17 Apr 2021, 5:48 PM

APP13-170421 LARKANA: April 17 A vendor frying traditional food stuff (Pakorey) outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

APP14-170421LARKANA: April 17 People purchasing traditional food item (Pakorey) from a vendors roadside setup during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar