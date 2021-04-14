Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor frying traditional food items for customers on the 1st day... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor frying traditional food items for customers on the 1st day of Ramzanul Mubarak Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP78-140421 LAHORE: April 14 - A vendor frying traditional food items for customers on the 1st day of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Workers busy in preparing traditional food items Samosa for frying at his workplace during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers busy in preparing traditional food items Samosa for frying at his workplace during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak A vendor selling different traditional food items to the customer at Sadar area Visitors selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry on a stall at Jilani Park during Spring Festival