A vendor frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market
APP04-250421 ISLAMABAD: April 25  A vendor frying traditional food item Pakora for customers outside his shop during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at G-9 market. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ALSO READ  A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR