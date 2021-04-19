Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor frying traditional food item at his workplace PhotosFeature Photos A vendor frying traditional food item at his workplace Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-190421 SIALKOT: April 19 A vendor frying traditional food item at his workplace. APP photo by Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying traditional food item Phinian to attract the customers during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak An elderly mechanic busy in repairing TV at his workplace Workers carving writing on the marble pieces at their workplace at GTS Chowk