Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor extracting fresh pomegranate, grapefruit and carrot juices for customers at...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor extracting fresh pomegranate, grapefruit and carrot juices for customers at Qissa Khawani Bazaar Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-020321 PESHAWAR: March 02 - A vendor extracting fresh pomegranate, grapefruit and carrot juices for customers at Qissa Khawani Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP27-020321APP28-020321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying seasonal fruits to attract the customer at Jamshoro RoadA vendor displaying fresh vegetables to attract the customer at Sabzi MandiA vendor frying fish at his shop to attract the customer here at Qissa Khuwani Bazar