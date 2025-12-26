Friday, December 26, 2025
APP02-261225 LAHORE: December 26 – A vendor displays Pop Corns and Muranda, a traditional sweet snack in South Asia, a crunchy laddu made from puffed rice or wheat mixed with jaggery, often associated with a baby's naming ceremony, at his roadside stall to attract customers. APP/AHF/ABB
LAHORE: December 26 –
