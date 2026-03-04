HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA vendor displays and sells freshly fried Nimko and Papri, attracting customers...
APP27-040326 RAWALPINDI: March 04 - A vendor displays and sells freshly fried Nimko and Papri, attracting customers during the holy month of Ramazan. APP/SMR/ABB
