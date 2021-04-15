Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 6:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-150421 ISLAMABAD: April 15 A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor arranging and displaying watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendors busy in arranging and displaying watermelons to attract customers at Kuri Road