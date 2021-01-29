A vendor displaying used shoes to attract the customers near Jinnah Bagh Chowk
APP10-290121 LARKANA: January 29 - A vendor displaying used shoes to attract the customers near Jinnah Bagh Chowk. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP10-290121

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying key chains to attract the customers at Royal Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR