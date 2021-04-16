Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying traditional food item Phinian to attract the customers during... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying traditional food item Phinian to attract the customers during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 10:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-160521 LARKANA: April 16 A vendor displaying traditional food item Phinian to attract the customers during Holy month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid A large number of people offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid