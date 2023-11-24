A vendor displaying the flowers and money garlands for wedding and other functions to attract the customers at his roadside setup

A vendor displaying the flowers and money garlands for wedding and other functions to attract the customers at his roadside setup
APP22-241123 LARKANA: November 24 - A vendor displaying the flowers and money garlands for wedding and other functions to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP/NAS/MAF/ZID
A vendor displaying the flowers and money garlands for wedding and other functions to attract the customers at his roadside setup
APP22-241123
LARKANA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services