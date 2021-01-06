Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying the different seasonal fruits to attract the customers on... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying the different seasonal fruits to attract the customers on hand cart at Qasimabad Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 7:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-060121 HYDERABAD: January 06 A vendor displaying the different seasonal fruits to attract the customers on hand cart at Qasimabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP32-060121 ALSO READ A vendor displaying traditional fresh vegetable Beeh to attract the customers near Naodero Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying traditional fresh vegetable Beeh to attract the customers near Naodero Road Vendor displaying decorative colorful lighting lamp at roadside setup Vendor displaying the seasonal fruit orange to attract the customers along the road at Fateh Chowk