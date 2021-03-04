Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying sunglasses to attract the customer at his roadside setupPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying sunglasses to attract the customer at his roadside setup Thu, 4 Mar 2021, 8:12 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-040321 LAHORE: March 04 - A vendor displaying sunglasses to attract the customer at his roadside setup. APP photo by Tabasam NaveedRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORBAHAWALPUR: July 09 Vendors displaying different kind of sunglasses to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari