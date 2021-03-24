Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee ChowkPhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 4:57 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-240321 RAWALPINDI: March 24 A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP06-240321ALSO READ A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpathRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor displaying beads to attract the customers at his roadside setup at Bacha Khan ChowkA vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpathA vendor decorating vehicle for wedding ceremony at his workplace