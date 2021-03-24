A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk
APP06-240321 RAWALPINDI: March 24  A vendor displaying strawberries to attract customers on handcart at Committee Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP06-240321

ALSO READ  A vendor waiting for customers to sell sunglasses, umbrellas and mosquito nets while sitting on the roadside footpath

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR