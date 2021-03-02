Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying plastic butterfly toys to attract the customers at Khyber...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying plastic butterfly toys to attract the customers at Khyber Bazaar Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:18 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-020321 PESHAWAR: March 02 - A vendor displaying plastic butterfly toys to attract the customers at Khyber Bazaar. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP26-020321ALSO READ A young worker preparing tea for customers in a local hotelRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh RoadA vendor cutting the sugarcane into pieces for customers at his roadside setupA vendor displaying and arranging sugarcanes to attract the customers near Ravi River