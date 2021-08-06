A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners
APP08-060821 RAWALPINDI: August 06 - A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP05-060821

APP07-060821
RAWALPINDI: August 06 – A view of closed markets as the government announced smart lockdown and two-day closure of markets to avoid further spreading the COVID-19 outbreak. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP08-060821
RAWALPINDI: August 06 – A vendor displaying national flags to attract the customers at his roadside setup as the nation starts preparation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR