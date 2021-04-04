A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup
APP29-040421 SARGODHA: April 04 - A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
APP29-040421

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying and arranging strawberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR