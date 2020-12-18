Home Photos General Coverage Photos A vendor displaying model of Santa Claus and other Christmas stuff to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A vendor displaying model of Santa Claus and other Christmas stuff to attract customers at Urdu Bazaar in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations Fri, 18 Dec 2020, 5:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-181220 RAWALPINDI: December 18 - A vendor displaying model of Santa Claus and other Christmas stuff to attract customers at Urdu Bazaar in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations. APP photo by Abid Zia APP25-181220 ALSO READ A worker busy in cleaning St. John's Church in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian decorating Christmas Tree on his stall at St. John Cathedral Church ahead of Christmas celebrations Christian child taking keen interest in Santa Claus on a stall ahead of Christmas celebrations Christian girls taking selfie with Christmas tree after decorating Christmas Tree at St. Pual Church in connection with Christmas celebrations