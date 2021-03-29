Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying melons to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying melons to attract the customers Mon, 29 Mar 2021, 5:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-290321 ISLAMABAD: March 29 A vendor displaying melons to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP05-290321 ALSO READ A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at Rawat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at Rawat A vendor displaying toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcane pieces to attract the customers at Rice Canal Road