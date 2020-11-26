Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying led light balloons to attract customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying led light balloons to attract customers Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-261120 KARACHI: November 26 - A vendor displaying led light balloons to attract customers. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi APP50-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 14 A street vendor displaying air filled toy shaped balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk FAISALABAD: September 07 – Street vendor displaying lighting balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas HYDERABAD: August 27 Street vendor displaying lighting balloons to attract the customers. APP photo by Farhan Khan