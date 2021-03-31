A vendor displaying fresh vegetable to attract the customers at Old Bus Stand Road
APP23-310321 LARKANA: March 31 - A vendor displaying fresh vegetable to attract the customers at Old Bus Stand Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP23-310321

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying pomegranate juices to attract the customers near Dolat Gate Chowk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR