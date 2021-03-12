Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying fresh vegetable and fruits to attract the customers in...PhotosFeature PhotosA vendor displaying fresh vegetable and fruits to attract the customers in Bakrani Road Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 5:34 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-120321 LARKANA: March 12 – A vendor displaying fresh vegetable and fruits to attract the customers in Bakrani Road. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP05-120321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA displaying traditional summer drink (Kanji) to attract the customers at his roadside setupA vendor arranging and displaying dolls to attract the customers at his roadside setupA street vendor displaying air filled plastic balls to attract the customers at Qasim Bagh Road