A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers at Aabpara market
APP23-181120 ISLAMABAD: November 18  A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers at Aabpara market. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP23-181120

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying coats to attract the customers at roadside setup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR