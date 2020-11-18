Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers at Aabpara market Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 6:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-181120 ISLAMABAD: November 18 A vendor displaying footwear at his roadside setup to attract the customers at Aabpara market. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh APP23-181120 ALSO READ A vendor displaying coats to attract the customers at roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying coats to attract the customers at roadside setup A vendor displaying baby lambs to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging toys to attract the customers at his roadside setup