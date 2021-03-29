A vendor displaying flowers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Flower Market
APP23-290321 HYDERABAD: March 29  A vendor displaying flowers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat at Flower Market. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP23-290321

ALSO READ  A vendor displaying traditional food items to attract the customers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR