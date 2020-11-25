Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customer at Charsadda Road PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customer at Charsadda Road Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 7:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-251120 PESHAWAR: November 25 A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customer at Charsadda Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP26-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying marinated fishes before frying to attract the customers at Prince Road LAHORE: November 06 Vendors displaying fishes to attract the customers at Fish Market. APP photo by Tabasam Naveed QUETTA: November 09 People purchasing fishes from vender at Jaint Road. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer