Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers at his roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers at his roadside setup Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 6:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-251120 BAHAWALPUR: November 25 A vendor displaying facemasks to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari APP19-251120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A motorcyclist purchasing facemasks as precautionary measures to protect from corona virus from a roadside vendor UMERKOT: November 10 Primary students attending the class without wearing protective facemasks in local primary school at Ratan Bheel village. APP photo by... HYDERABAD: November 10 Motorcyclists on their way while wearing protective facemasks for precautionary measures to protect from corona virus at Hilltop Road. APP...