Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup Sun, 6 Dec 2020, 5:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-061220 ISLAMABAD: December 06 A vendor displaying eggs to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP05-061220 ALSO READ Vendor displaying the Sindhi caps (Topi) to attract the customers at Bacha Khan Chowk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying the Sindhi caps (Topi) to attract the customers at Bacha Khan Chowk Vendors displaying old woolies to attract the customers at their roadside setup A vendor displaying roasted peanuts to attract the customers outside his shop