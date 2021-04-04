Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying different mosquito nets to attract the customers at his... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying different mosquito nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 5:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-040421 ISLAMABAD: April 04 A vendor displaying different mosquito nets to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP23-040421 ALSO READ A vendor displaying watermelons to attract the customers on a greenbelt at Latifabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor displaying mosquito protective nets for children to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging watermelons to attract the customers at his roadside setup A vendor displaying and arranging mulberries to attract the customers at his roadside setup