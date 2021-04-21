Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at... PhotosFeature Photos A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at his shop at Rawat in the outskirts of the city Wed, 21 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-210421 RAWALPINDI: April 21 - A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at his shop at Rawat in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People busy in purchasing fruits, vegetables and different kinds of household stuff ahead start of Holy Month of Ramzan from Sasta Bazaar setup at... A vendor displaying different kind of household stuff to attract customers at Rawat A labourer busy in preparing cemented blocks to be used in construction at his workplace near Rawat