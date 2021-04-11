A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Tower Market
APP28-110421 HYDERABAD: April 11  A vendor displaying dates to attract the customers in connection with upcoming Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak at Tower Market. APP photo by Akram Ali

ALSO READ  Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR