Election day banner

A vendor displaying colorful fishes to attract the customers along the roadside in the Federal Capital

A vendor displaying colorful fishes to attract the customers along the roadside in the Federal Capital
APP16-280224 ISLAMABAD: February 28 - A vendor displaying colorful fishes to attract the customers along the roadside in the Federal Capital. APP/SMR/MAF/FHA
A vendor displaying colorful fishes to attract the customers along the roadside in the Federal Capital
APP16-280224
ISLAMABAD: February 28 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services